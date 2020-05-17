Gal Gadot’s Python-Print Shorts + Sleek Reebok Trainers Offer an Elevated Take on Athleisure

Gal Gadot is putting a chic twist on the quarantine athleisure look.

The “Wonder Woman” star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles today alongside her children. She wore a white tank top with black-and-white python-print shorts.

For footwear, Gadot selected Reebok Hiit training sneakers. The silhouette features a mesh upper with a pillow around the collar for a snug fit, a flexible outsole for a sturdy grip on gym floors and a tongue pull for easy pull-on, pull-off. From the “Les Mills” line, the mostly black-and-white shoes feature embroidered text at the ankle and pops of red on the soles. They’re designed for doing a variety of high-intensity workouts such as squats and burpees. The kicks are available for purchase now on Reebok.com in men’s sizing with a $90 price tag.

Gadot was tapped as Reebok brand ambassador in 2018, so it’s no surprise to see the star in shoes from the athletic giant. The company’s loaded roster of non-athlete celebrity endorsers also includes supermodel Gigi Hadid, fashion designer Victoria Beckham and hip-hop star Cardi B.

When she’s not on duty, Gadot can often be found in casual footwear such as Ugg Fluff Yeah slides and Common Projects Achilles sneakers. For the red carpet, the A-lister unsurprisingly goes glam, opting for high heels from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Louis Vuitton. She has also worn more accessibly priced silhouettes from Aldo on the red carpet on multiple occasions.

