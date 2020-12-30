×
Gal Gadot Channels the ’80s in a Pink Minidress That Pops With White Sneakers for TikTok

By Elisa Lewittes
For her first TikTok dance on Tuesday, Gal Gadot chose a cozy designer dress in one of 2020’s hottest hues and kept it casual with this staple white shoe.

The “Wonder Woman 1984” actress wore the Herve Leger Chunky Turtleneck Mini Dress in a bright pink colorway.

Herve Leger chunky knit mini dress
Here’s a closer look at Gadot’s Herve Leger dress in the Green colorway.
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

This twofer outfit features a chunky sweater top with long sleeves and a high neckline, teamed with the designer label’s signature bandage skirt attached in a mini length. While the magenta hue is not currently available, the green version retails for $1,290 on neimanmarcus.com.

To complement her ’80s-inspired ensemble, the “Justice League” alumna accessorized the dress with bright blue hoop earrings, pastel purple ankle-length socks, and a neon yellow hair scrunchie that color-coordinates with her shoes. For footwear, the former “Miss Israel” winner finished off the look with a pair of low-top white sneakers. They featured an all-white construction with lace-up front detailing and a subtle neon yellow detail on the midsole.

Adidas-Superstar-Sneakers
Here’s a close-up look at the Adidas Superstar Sneakers.
CREDIT: Adidas

The Adidas Superstar Bold sneakers in the Cloud White/Gold colorway offer a similar aesthetic. These look-alike shoes have monochromatic white leather uppers with a platform sole, an enlarged rubber shell toe cap, and a golden logo on the heel tab. They retail for $110 and are available for purchase on addias.com.

Gal Gadot , python shorts, legs, street style, fashion, tank top, celebrity style, takes her children to the park **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 17 May 2020 Pictured: Gal Gadot. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA666744_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gal Gadot wears python-print shorts with Reebok sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA
With this sighting, the Israeli actress further confirms her cool white sneaker style. She often is spotted in styles from Reebok, including their Sole Fury and Guresu silhouettes, as well as the iconic Common Projects Achilles Low sneakers. When styling a more elevated ensemble for the red carpet, Gadot frequently chooses heeled sandals and pumps from designer labels, including Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, and Sergio Rossi.

Upgrade your white sneaker collection with more wardrobe staple options below.

Everlane-The-Court-Sneaker

To Buy: Everlane The Court Sneakers, $98.

Reebok-Club-C-Sneaker

To Buy: Reebok Club C Double Sneakers, $80.

Adidas-Super-Sleek-Sneakers

To Buy: Adidas Sleek Super Sneakers, $90.

Click through this gallery to see some of Gal Gadot’s head-turning red carpet style moments. 

