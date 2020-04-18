Gabrielle Union Jumps for Joy in Denim Mini Dress & Sustainable Sneakers With Zaya Wade

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade are spreading smiles with their latest picture.

Together, Union leaped up with Dwyane Wade’s 12-year-old daughter for an energetic Instagram post. While Zaya continued with her comfortable quarantine style in a camo tee and matching shorts, Union got dressed for the occasion in a denim tie-waist and zip-front mini dress from her collection with New York & Company; the dress typically retails for $100 but is on sale for $50 at nyandcompany.com.

The “Being Mary Jane” actress gave her look a sustainable touch by wearing Allbirds sneakers. Her all-white Tree Runners feature uppers made from sustainably harvested eucalyptus pulp, shoelaces formed from recycled plastic bottles and lining made from merino wool fabric. Finished with a low-density foam midsole and curved tread, this environmentally-friendly sneaker retails for $95 on the brand’s website.

Throughout their quarantine, Union and her family have been making the most of the time spent together with all sorts of activities from homemade arts and crafts to pool days and even at-home basketball tournaments.

When it comes to fashion, Union has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

Check out additional environmentally-friendly shoe picks just ahead of Earth Day.

