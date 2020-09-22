Gabrielle Union’s Knee-High Boots & Daughter Kaavia’s Tie-Dye Crocs Make For Trendy Mother-Daughter Style

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia are one trendy mother-daughter duo. Today on Instagram, Union posted a photo of herself and Kaavia. And though her 18-month-old daughter was in pajamas, her shoe style was just as fashionable as her mom’s.

Wearing Crocs, Kaavia could be seen wearing tie-dye, the hottest summer trend, which is continuing into fall. Crocs is also thriving amid the ongoing pandemic as the company far exceeded expectations for the second quarter. Its trend-right casual product is connecting with consumers more than ever before, from toddlers like Kaavia to Gen Z and millennials.

Union, meanwhile, was dressed in a designer look by Lanvin. She opted for an ensemble from the label’s fall ’20 collection, which included a ruffle print dress and burgundy patent leather knee-high boots.

The actress also matched her outfit with husband and former NBA star Dwyane Wade, who also wore head-to-toe Lavin, for an appearance on “Good Morning America” today. The couple talked about making the TIME100 list for speaking out on racial injustices and LGBTQ+ rights.

“We’re still kind of getting used to being recognized for doing things that have really kind of come naturally like loving your kids as they are,” Union told “Good Morning America.” “It’s just weird to get credit for that.” Union was referring to the spotlight she and Wade have been under since supporting daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as transgender earlier this year. The family has been vocal about allyship and transgender equality while Zaya has become a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community in her own right.

“When you are in the fight for equality, you have to embrace every life as being worthy of and deserving of equality,” Union added during the “GMA” interview. “You can’t pick and choose.”

