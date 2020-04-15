Gabrielle Union’s Hot Pink Thong Sandals Add a Pop to Her Casual Outfit

Gabrielle Union is throwing it back to pre-quarantine times.

On her Instagram account yesterday, the “Breaking In” actress shared an image taken at Miami Beach alongside baby daughter Kaavia James, who she shares with ex-HBA star husband Dwyane Wade. In the throwback photo, Union sports a navy crewneck sweatshirt and mustard yellow sweatpants.

For footwear, the “Bring It On” alum selected thong sandals in a trending hot pink colorway. The shoes added a bold pop to the outfit and adhere to the current neon trend.

“Not new to this. @kaaviajames personality was clear from jump 🤣🥰🤣🥰🤣🥰🤣👼🏽👼🏽👼🏽👼🏽 #overit,” Union captioned her image, which racked up more than 237,000 likes within 16 hours.

The thong sandal has often been considered a fashion no-no, relegated to the beach or nail salon. Union wore her pair while sitting along a waterfront — a more traditional thong sandal setting — but the past few years have seen a revitalization of the silhouette. Its renewal comes amid the ’90s shoe trend revival, with help from buzzy high-end labels like Bottega Veneta and Off-White as well as celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Katie Holmes. Sleek styles with narrow straps — and in some cases, high heels — have become “It” girl fashion favorites.

Below, shop some hot pink thong sandal options that have a similar look to the ones sported by Union.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Okabashi

To Buy: Okabashi Marina Thong Sandal, $24.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Crocbrand Flip, $30.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Versace Medusa Thong Sandal, $350.

