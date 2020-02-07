Gabrielle Union, Billy Porter + More Stun at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Essence honored the best of the best at its 13th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday.

The luncheon brought out big names across the entertainment industry including “Pose” star Billy Porter who rocked an Official Rebrand graphically painted set with a white turtleneck. He completed the look with a set of sharp, square-toe, white boots from architectural footwear brand United Nude.

Billy Porter arrives at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Feb. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joining Porter at the event was actress Gabrielle Union; her ensemble featured a floral red number from Rosie Assoulin with white, block-heeled sandals.

Gabrielle Union arrives at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Feb. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Euphoria” star Storm Reid turned heads in a yellow, button-front number from Sergio Hudson. She, too, paired her outfit with white shoes: pointed-toe, low-vamp Prada pumps.

When asked by FN at the event what her best advice is for wearing heels, Reid said: “Stay focused and try not to concentrate on your feet hurting because, if I think about it, then it’s gonna hurt more, so I just try to go with the flow, do my interviews and then go sit down.”

Storm Reid arrives at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Feb. 6. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I do try to step into [my character’s] shoes and become them but I also try to not neglect my feelings and how I would feel in that situation because a lot of characters I play grew up in rough situations,” explained Reid. “I know that I have to be them but also when the day is over and wrapped I have to let myself know that my character’s reality is not my reality and come back to Storm. It’s a fine line and a balance but I try to maintain that.”

