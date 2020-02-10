Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Matched in White Lace Looks at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were a stylish match tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The celebrity duo looked elegant in white lace at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Union dressed to impress in a frilly strapless white dress that featured ruffled detailing at the neckline. The gown, which draped down to the star’s ankles, was made of a sheer translucent material and was embroidered with textured flowers that lined the dress. The 47-year-old created a contrast with a silver diamond-encrusted belt at the waist. She kept it simple with accessories and wore three with chunky silver diamond rings.

Gabrielle Union at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the star wore a pair of open-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo with a bejeweled knot strap that ran across her footbed and a thin white strap that clasped around her ankles. The luxury label’s shoe is set on a 4-inch heel and retails for $1,495 on Neimanmarcus.com.

Detail of Gabrielle Union’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Wade matched his wife in a white blazer that was adorned with complementary lace detailing. He also wore a pair of silky trouser pants. For footwear, the athlete wore a pair of dressy slip-on black boots.

