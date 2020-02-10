Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Matched in White Lace Looks at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

By Hanna McNeila
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were a stylish match tonight at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The celebrity duo looked elegant in white lace at the star-studded event  in Los Angeles.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2020.
Union dressed to impress in a frilly strapless white dress that featured ruffled detailing at the neckline. The gown, which draped down to the star’s ankles, was made of a sheer translucent material and was embroidered with textured flowers that lined the dress. The 47-year-old created a contrast with a silver diamond-encrusted belt at the waist. She kept it simple with accessories and wore three with chunky silver diamond rings.

Gabrielle Union at the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2020.
On her feet, the star wore a pair of open-toe pumps by Jimmy Choo with a bejeweled knot strap that ran across her footbed and a thin white strap that clasped around her ankles. The luxury label’s shoe is set on a 4-inch heel and retails for $1,495 on Neimanmarcus.com.

Detail of Gabrielle Union’s shoes.
Wade matched his wife in a white blazer that was adorned with complementary lace detailing. He also wore a pair of silky trouser pants. For footwear, the athlete wore a pair of dressy slip-on black boots.

See more celebrity arrivals at Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscars party.

