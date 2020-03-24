Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Baby Girl Wears the Fuzziest Pink Boots + Matching Tutu in a Family Photo

While Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade both have impeccable style, all eyes were on their 1-year-old daughter, Kaavia James, in their newest family photo.

Union shared a series of photos alongside their daughter, her husband and his 12-year-old Zaya in front of a scenic view; the foursome all wore their take on a comfortable at-home look. While Zaya and Union chose graphic hoodies, the former Miami Heat star wore a simple button-down and a blazer over colorful pants.

The real star of the photo was Kaavia. The toddler posed for the camera in a pink rainbow-adorned T-shirt, black and white cheetah-print leggings under a voluminous white tutu. A pair of fluffy, blush pink slipper booties finished off the look with their fuzzy uppers and soft-soled bottoms.

The Wade family has been using this time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to spend more quality time together in their own unique way. They have mastered everything from indoor basketball competitions to arts and crafts; Dwyane Wade even sold one of his paintings for $5,000 to donate to charity.

Dress up little feet in comfort at home with these fuzzy house slippers similar to Kaavia James’ pair.

Stride Rite Brooke Bunny slippers. CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stride Rite Brooke Bunny Slippers, $22 was $25.

Sorel Bear Paw slippers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Sorel Bear Paw Slippers, $42.

Jessica Simpson Star bootie slippers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Star Bootie Slippers, $20.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Zaya Wade Makes Red Carpet Debut at the Truth Awards With Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union