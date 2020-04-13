Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Baby Girl Wears Sushi-Coated Sneakers for Easter Celebrations

Dwyane Wade and his 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James dressed up for Easter Sunday in their best pastels, matching in baby pink ensembles.

The former basketball star went with a blush tailored suit with reflective Way of Wade sneakers from his collaborative line with Chinese brand Li-Ning. His baby girl, whom he shares with wife Gabrielle Union, also had on shades of pink for the holiday, but matched her dress to a set of quirky sneakers.

The toddler’s sushi-adorned Adidas Stan Smith 360 shoes were inspired by the summer Olympic Games in Japan that were originally set for 2020 but will now take place in 2021. With a smooth one-piece slip-on silhouette, the sneaker includes designs of different types of sushi rolls across its white fabric — Stan Smith himself is even seen enjoying a piece on the front of the shoe. The pair retails for just $50, available now at Adidas.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Union shared her own photoshoot with her daughter yesterday, as the actress (in a New York & Co. patterned jumpsuit) tried appeasing a “downright irate” Kaavia.

