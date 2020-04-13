Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Baby Girl Wears Sushi-Coated Sneakers for Easter Celebrations

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
dwyane-wade-gabrielle-union-kaavia-daughter
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
View Gallery 25 Images

Dwyane Wade and his 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James dressed up for Easter Sunday in their best pastels, matching in baby pink ensembles.

The former basketball star went with a blush tailored suit with reflective Way of Wade sneakers from his collaborative line with Chinese brand Li-Ning. His baby girl, whom he shares with wife Gabrielle Union, also had on shades of pink for the holiday, but matched her dress to a set of quirky sneakers.

The toddler’s sushi-adorned Adidas Stan Smith 360 shoes were inspired by the summer Olympic Games in Japan that were originally set for 2020 but will now take place in 2021. With a smooth one-piece slip-on silhouette, the sneaker includes designs of different types of sushi rolls across its white fabric — Stan Smith himself is even seen enjoying a piece on the front of the shoe. The pair retails for just $50, available now at Adidas.com.

Related

Donovan Mitchell's Second Signature Adidas Shoe Is Coming This Summer

Adidas' Iconic Stan Smith Sneakers Are On Major Sale Right Now

14 Eco-Friendly Shoes in Celebration of Earth Day: Allbirds, Adidas, Timberland & More

adidas, stan smith, sushi, toddler, white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Buy: Adidas Stan Smith 360 Shoes $50
Buy it

Union shared her own photoshoot with her daughter yesterday, as the actress (in a New York & Co. patterned jumpsuit) tried appeasing a “downright irate” Kaavia.

Check out more slip-on sneakers that are easy to keep on your child’s feet.

ralph lauren, toddlers, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ralph Lauren Easton Ez Sneakers, $35.

carters, kids, sneakers, toddler
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Carters Lighted Sneakers, $21.

keds, toddler, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Keds Courtney Hi Sneakers, $31 (was $35).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to check out more of Gabrielle Union’s chic shoe style.

Want more?

Adidas’ Iconic Stan Smith Sneakers Are On Major Sale Right Now

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Baby Girl Wears the Fuzziest Pink Boots + Matching Tutu in a Family Photo

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad