Future Does 2020’s Biggest Footwear Trend in These Surprisingly Affordable Sneakers

Future made a rare outing this week for a lunch trip in Los Angeles and showed off his trending style on the way.

The “Life Is Good” rapper grabbed a meal at celeb-favorited Il Pastio yesterday, stepping out in a printed hoodie coated in images from abroad. He layered the standout top to bold star-coated jeans as he protected himself in a black Bentley Motors face mask.

Future steps out for lunch in Los Angeles, Oct. 21. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A close-up of Future’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the Grammy Award-winning artist surprisingly opted for a wallet-friendly pair of kicks. The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker debuted in the 1980s and quickly became a cultural icon for classic style and flair. Formed with all-white leather uppers with a perforated toe, the design comes set atop a chunkier midsole with a signature Nike Air cushioning hidden underneath the Swoosh-accented style.

The sneaker in all its retro glory comes with an affordable price tag of $90 at Nike.com.

Nowadays, the Air Force 1 sneakers are having a moment amongst both celebrity style and Gen-Z trends. Influencers across Instagram and TikTok reverted to the style amidst the craziness of 2020 as a return to familiarity and stability in the form of a shoe. According to the NPD Group, the sneaker is currently the most purchased thus far for the yar. Buy now, pay later program Klarna even announced that Nike’s Air Force 1 is the most popular shoe on its app for 2020 as well.

As for Future himself, the rapper’s experience in the fashion and footwear industries extends beyond just stylish off-duty looks. He has previously starred in campaigns for Gap alongside Cher and earned himself a series of successful sneaker collaborations with Reebok.

