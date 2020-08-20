×
Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Rehearses in Men’s Heels on ‘Late Late Show’

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Chris Tomlin ft. Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Wednesday, August 19, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard perform on "The Late Late Show."
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard wore a pair of Guiseppe Zanotti men’s leather high-top sneakers for rehearsals with his bandmate Brian Kelley, who opted for heeled-boots yesterday on “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Chris Tomlin ft. Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett perform on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Wednesday, August 19, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard rehearse for ‘Late Late Show.’
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Along with fellow country singers Chris Tomlin and Thomas Rhett, the Florida Georgia Line duo performed “Thank You Lord.”

Hubbard wore his Zanotti shoes with his usual look: baggy sweats, a black long sleeve tee and a backwards baseball cap.

late late show, tyler hubbard, brian kelley, heels, Chris Tomlin, Thomas Rhett
Florida Georgia Line perform with Chris Tomlin and Thomas Rhett.
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

The Guiseppe Zanotti “Talon” high-top sneaker features a tonal fabric and black leather with an exaggerated midsole. Made in Italy, the shoe is detailed with a round, perforated toe, lace-up vamp, padded collar and rubber sole. The luxury sneaker retails for $850.

Guissepe Zanotti, sneakers
Guiseppe Zanotti Talon High Tops
CREDIT: Courtesy of Guiseppe Zanotti

Buy: Guiseppe Zanotti Talon High Tops $850
Hubbard’s bandmate Kelley took a more traditional country approach in his apparel, wearing a denim button up over light-washed jeans. For footwear, Kelley stood tall in his heeled-boots. Men’s heels have been adopted by many luxury labels and just this past year during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, men’s heels were trending with designers such as Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Dries Van Noten crafting new styles.

This isn’t the first time that Hubbard has worn shoes by Guiseppe Zanotti. Last year the singer wore a pair of Archibald classic loafers on the red carpet to the Grammys.

Guiseppe Zanotti is a celeb-favorite especially when it comes to red carpet looks and big personalities such as Khloe Kardashian, Alessandria Ambrosio and Jason Derulo often opt for the designer brand.

Earlier this month, Guiseppe Zanotti announced that he would be commemorating this time in our history with a capsule collection. The collection is unlike anything he’s ever done before, highlight quarantine wardrobe essentials from hoodies, to T-shirts to sweatpants. The Living Room is Zanotti’s first cohesive ready-to-wear line.

To find men’s heeled boots similar to Kelley’s style, shop the products below.

James boot
James Chelsea Boots
Buy: James Chelsea Boots $298 $179
leather boot
Brunello’s Colorado Men’s Western Ankle Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Brunello’s Colorado Men’s Western Ankle Boot, $162

