Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Rehearses in Men’s Heels on ‘Late Late Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard wore a pair of Guiseppe Zanotti men’s leather high-top sneakers for rehearsals with his bandmate Brian Kelley, who opted for heeled-boots yesterday on “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard rehearse for ‘Late Late Show.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

Along with fellow country singers Chris Tomlin and Thomas Rhett, the Florida Georgia Line duo performed “Thank You Lord.”

Hubbard wore his Zanotti shoes with his usual look: baggy sweats, a black long sleeve tee and a backwards baseball cap.

Florida Georgia Line perform with Chris Tomlin and Thomas Rhett. CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

The Guiseppe Zanotti “Talon” high-top sneaker features a tonal fabric and black leather with an exaggerated midsole. Made in Italy, the shoe is detailed with a round, perforated toe, lace-up vamp, padded collar and rubber sole. The luxury sneaker retails for $850.

Related Jenna Dewan Tatum Embraces the Bra Trend and 5-Inch Heels J-Lo Shows How to Make an All-Nude Look Not Look Boring Jenna Dewan Tatum Sizzles in Lace Lingerie and J-Lo x Giuseppe's Strappy 5-Inch Heels

Guiseppe Zanotti Talon High Tops CREDIT: Courtesy of Guiseppe Zanotti

Watch on FN

Hubbard’s bandmate Kelley took a more traditional country approach in his apparel, wearing a denim button up over light-washed jeans. For footwear, Kelley stood tall in his heeled-boots. Men’s heels have been adopted by many luxury labels and just this past year during Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, men’s heels were trending with designers such as Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Dries Van Noten crafting new styles.

This isn’t the first time that Hubbard has worn shoes by Guiseppe Zanotti. Last year the singer wore a pair of Archibald classic loafers on the red carpet to the Grammys.

Guiseppe Zanotti is a celeb-favorite especially when it comes to red carpet looks and big personalities such as Khloe Kardashian, Alessandria Ambrosio and Jason Derulo often opt for the designer brand.

Earlier this month, Guiseppe Zanotti announced that he would be commemorating this time in our history with a capsule collection. The collection is unlike anything he’s ever done before, highlight quarantine wardrobe essentials from hoodies, to T-shirts to sweatpants. The Living Room is Zanotti’s first cohesive ready-to-wear line.

To find men’s heeled boots similar to Kelley’s style, shop the products below.

James Chelsea Boots