Florence Pugh Proves Your Shoes Need Jewelry, Too, at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Florence Pugh is bringing major glamour to this awards season.

The “Little Women” star sparkled at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles tonight in a sequin and rhinestone coated ankle-length dress from Prada with embellished straps.

Florence Pugh at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Florence Pugh’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The eye-catching dress was balanced out with a pair of equally bejeweled Jimmy Choo heels. The white satin pointed-toe pumps featured a cross-foot strap covered in glittering rhinestones.

Florence Pugh at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Florence Pugh’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Talika pumps have a thin, adjustable ankle strap with a 3.25-inch heel from and retail for $995; they are currently available in black at Neiman Marcus.

Jimmy Choo Talika pumps in black. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Jennifer Lopez went down a similar path when it came to styling for the awards show, choosing tons of embellishments. The “Hustlers” star chose a sleek satin number that featured layers of added sparkles across the gown.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She continued her glittering look with drop earrings, an embellished bracelet and a sparkling silver clutch.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Lucy Hale Matches Her Seafoam Gown With Strappy Jimmy Choo Sandals + More Red Carpet Arrivals At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Billy Porter Brings Back ’00s Butterfly Tattoos In a Seafoam Gown at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Jennifer Lopez Gives Old Hollywood Glamor A Modern Twist at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards