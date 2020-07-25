Eva Longoria Does a Headstand in a Spacedye Sports Bra & High-Rise Leggings With Asics

Eva Longoria showed off an impressive skill for her almost 8 million Instagram followers yesterday.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna held a stable headstand alongside her friend in a hard-to-top at-home workout. The actress’ son Santiago Bastón, 2, looked on with awe as his mom posed in a matching sports bra and leggings set from Beyond Yoga. Made with the brands soft Spacedye fabric, her high-waisted $97 leggings and racerback $60 sports bra can both be found at Zappos.com.

As for footwear, Longoria opted for one of her favorite workout sneakers from Asics.

The black and pink Asics Gel-Nimbus 20 running shoes come with stretchable reinforced mesh uppers and shock-absorbing gel cushioning. While Longoria chose an older version of the silhouette, a similar Gel-Nimbus 21 sneaker is available on sale for $100, $50 off its original price, at Asics.com.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Asics

Longoria’s workout yesterday wasn’t her only attempt at doing a headstand this quarantine. In April, the star, dressed in a set from Kate Hudson’s athletic brand Fabletcis, showed her fitness trick once more for social media. Her burgundy set is called the Flora and features a cropped top and leggings in a floral print. Fabletics.com sells the set for $90 to non-members, or to VIPs for $50.

As she went upside down, the “Devious Maids” star kicked up her bright white Nike sneakers. The pair included a subtle Swoosh accent atop a retro-inspired look thanks to its chunky outsole.

A more common footwear choice for the actress these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The actress created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, Eva Longoria also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

Check out the gallery to discover Eva Longoria’s street style evolution from her “Desperate Housewives” days through today.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.