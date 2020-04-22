Eva Longoria Is Unmissable in the Brightest Sports Bra and Leggings + Neon New Balances

Eva Longoria’s latest workout ensemble is a combination of unmissable colors, from her headband to her weights down to her sneakers.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress used an exercise ball and dumbbells to boost her at-home workout yesterday, showing off her chest presses in a bright lime-green matching sports bra and leggings set.

She continued the neon theme of her gym-ready attire with vibrant orange sneakers. The New Balance pair boast a textured white midsole with black accents and a metallic silver logo on both the lateral and medial sides.

Eva Longoria lifts weight in her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eva Longoria/Instagram

Longoria previously wore the same eye-catching sneakers for a sweat session on April 10, paired with a coordinating $90 sports bra and $130 seamless leggings from Victoria Beckham’s latest collaboration with Reebok.

Longoria is prioritizing fitness as she abides by California’s stay-at-home rules for the current global health crisis. She has continued staying fit throughout her quarantine in a series of stylish sneakers and athleisure from brands like Fabletics, New Balance and Nike.

The actress, known for her impeccable footwear style, has also modeled a few key items from her eponymous shoe collection with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. The collection, which launched in March, has since gained approval from Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington and more.

