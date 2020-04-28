Eva Longoria ‘Practices Her Stroll’ in White Skinny Jeans & Spiky Black Booties

Eva Longoria is ready for spring with her latest ensemble.

The 45-year-old actress posed on Instagram on April 28 wearing a white tank top with matching skinny jeans.

For shoes, the “Young and the Restless” alum selected a pair of black booties that were set on a soaring stiletto heel, with a pointed toe and cut-out sides. The pair appeared to come from her eponymous footwear collection that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

“Practicing my stroll for when they let us go back outside…,” Longoria captioned her image, which had racked up nearly 100,000 likes within just two hours of being posted.

The “Desperate Housewives” star has posed in footwear from her namesake line several times while on quarantine. For instance, on April 20, Longoria posed in an all-white look that included an oversize collared blouse, tailored trousers and sleek slip-on sneakers from her collection.

While in quarantine, the A-lister has been keeping busy with her workout routines, which include yoga, weight lifting and more. She has sported athleisure looks (sneakers included) from brands like Fabletics, New Balance and Reebok x Victoria Beckham while working out at home.

When it comes to her typical off-duty shoe style, Longoria is a big fan of sneakers, such as the Adidas Ultraboost and the Nike Air Force 1. On the red carpet, the “Devious Maids” executive producer unsurprisingly opts for some extra height, choosing soaring heels from top designer labels such as Christian Louboutin, Olgana Paris and Gianvito Rossi.

