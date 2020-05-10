Re-route my subscription: Click here

Eva Longoria Masters the Clear Sandal Trend in Mother’s Day Throwback Photo

By Ella Chochrek
Eva Longoria is celebrating Mother’s Day with a sweet throwback snap to 2019.

On Instagram today, the actress shared a photo taken in June 2019 of her and her mother in Los Angeles. For the outing, Longoria sported a silky white blouse with matching trousers, which she belted at the waist.

Eva Longoria, white pants, white blouse, see through sandals, manolo blahnik shoes, celebrity style, fashion, street style, holds her mothers arm as they were seen leaving dinner together at "AGO' Italian Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. 21 Jun 2019 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: WPS / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA450246_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ella Eva Mireles (L) and Eva Longoria in June 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
Eva Longoria, see-through shoes, manolo blahnik sandals, toes, pedicure, street style
A close-up look at Eva Longoria’s sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the “Desperate Housewives” alum wore Manolo Blahnik’s Scolto sandals. The shoes feature a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, PVC straps and eyelet detailing on the footbed. On Intermix.com, the heels are in stock for $695. The “Devious Maids” producer accessorized with a burgundy Hermès bag and understated jewelry.

Manolo Blahnik Scolto
Manolo Blahnik’s Scolto.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, Longoria’s mother, Ella Eva Mireles, looked chic in a floral top with ruffle detail and casual blue trousers. She completed her look with strappy black gladiator-style sandals.

Longoria captioned her Instagram post: “A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take” – Cardinal Meymillod Happy Mother’s Day Mamá! 💐” Within an hour of being shared, the image had racked up over 53,000 likes.

Clear shoes have been a favorite of the celebrity set for the past few years, and the Manolo Blahnik Scolto has earned many A-list fans, including Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora and even Beyoncé. See-through styles create the illusion of longer legs by blurring the line between foot and leg (nude pumps or sandals offer a similar effect). Longoria, who stands tall at just 5-foot-2, often looks to create the illusion of extra height, whether through her shoe choices or from the poses she picks for photo shots.

 

