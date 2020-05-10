Eva Longoria Masters the Clear Sandal Trend in Mother’s Day Throwback Photo

Eva Longoria is celebrating Mother’s Day with a sweet throwback snap to 2019.

On Instagram today, the actress shared a photo taken in June 2019 of her and her mother in Los Angeles. For the outing, Longoria sported a silky white blouse with matching trousers, which she belted at the waist.

Ella Eva Mireles (L) and Eva Longoria in June 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Eva Longoria’s sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the “Desperate Housewives” alum wore Manolo Blahnik’s Scolto sandals. The shoes feature a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, PVC straps and eyelet detailing on the footbed. On Intermix.com, the heels are in stock for $695. The “Devious Maids” producer accessorized with a burgundy Hermès bag and understated jewelry.

Manolo Blahnik’s Scolto. CREDIT: Courtesy

Meanwhile, Longoria’s mother, Ella Eva Mireles, looked chic in a floral top with ruffle detail and casual blue trousers. She completed her look with strappy black gladiator-style sandals.

Longoria captioned her Instagram post: “A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take” – Cardinal Meymillod Happy Mother’s Day Mamá! 💐” Within an hour of being shared, the image had racked up over 53,000 likes.

Clear shoes have been a favorite of the celebrity set for the past few years, and the Manolo Blahnik Scolto has earned many A-list fans, including Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora and even Beyoncé. See-through styles create the illusion of longer legs by blurring the line between foot and leg (nude pumps or sandals offer a similar effect). Longoria, who stands tall at just 5-foot-2, often looks to create the illusion of extra height, whether through her shoe choices or from the poses she picks for photo shots.