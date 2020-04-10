Eva Longoria Shows Off Impressive Pull-Ups in a Sports Bra, Leggings + Neon Sneakers

Eva Longoria is serving up at-home fitness inspiration in a stylish way.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna shared a video of herself doing rowing pull-ups on a TRX machine today, all while in an athleisure set from her friend Victoria Beckham’s Reebok collaboration. She coordinated in gray VB x Reebok $130 seamless textured tights and a matching seamless strappy sports bra, available now for $90 at Reebok.com.

She brightened up the workout ensemble with a pair of unmissable neon orange sneakers. The New Balance pair boasts a textured white midsole with black accents and a metallic silver logo on both the lateral and medial sides.

Longoria is prioritizing fitness as she abides by stay-at-home rules for the current global health crisis. She’s taken to social media to share different forms of exercises she’s doing. For instance, on April 4, the actress donned a burgundy Fabletics set and white Nike sneakers to demonstrate her impressive headstand abilities.

Reebok and Victoria Beckham started their collaboration in April 2018 when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection debuted in spring ’19 and included Dual Court II and Bolton Lo sneakers. Most recently, the line dropped a spring ’20 series of apparel and footwear, introducing a new sneaker silhouette: the Rapide.

For shoes that will brighten up your at-home workout routines, check out these neon picks.

