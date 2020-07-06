Eva Longoria Adds a Pop to Her Pastel Tank Top & Shorts Look With Neon-Accented New Balances

Eva Longoria went for a sporty-chic look during a hike in Mexico alongside son Santiago.

The actress, 45, looked stylish in a pale pink tank top, teamed with white athletic shorts. She accessorized the ensemble with dark sunglasses as well as a baseball cap that matched her top.

Eva Longoria and son Santi go for a walk in the woods. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eva Longoria/Instagram

For footwear, the “Desperate Housewives” alum appeared to be clad in an older version of New Balance’s Foam Fresh Tempo sneakers. The shoes featured a gray knit upper with neon laces, a dark gray toe cap and a white outsole. While the exact style chosen by Longoria is not available, a similar colorway of the Fresh Foam Tempo sells for $110, and the Fresh Foam 880v10 is can be purchased in a lookalike color palette for $130. Meanwhile, the Fresh Foam 870v5 can be shopped now in the exact same colorway as Longoria’s sold-out pair — and it’s marked down from $110 to $99.

Eva Longoria and son Santi go for a walk in the woods. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eva Longoria/Instagram

While his mom was clad in a summer-ready look, little Santi was more covered up. The 2-year-old was cute as can be in a “The Incredibles” T-shirt, paired with dark gray sweatpants. He completed his look with teensy sneakers that had little faces on them. “Morning Hike!” Longoria captioned one image of the pair together.

During the quarantine period, Longoria often took to sharing videos of herself working out, wearing sneakers from the likes of Asics and Ryka as well as New Balance. In addition, the “Devious Maids” producer has frequently posted glamorous photos of herself clad in shoes from her eponymous brand, which offers everything from platform sneakers to wedge heels. While it’s been a while since she last hit the red carpet, Longoria, who stands at just 5-foot-2, tends to go for soaring heels. She has has previously selected sky-high pairs from the likes of Brian Atwood, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

