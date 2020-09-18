Eva Longoria Gives Shout-out to Latina Brand on Instagram

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by supporting Hija De Tu Madre, a Latina-owned brand.

Taking to her Instagram, Friday, Longoria shared a photo of herself in a black sweatsuit with the brand logo printed in a pink, blue and purple script across the front of her sweatshirt and down the side of her sweatpants.

In the shot, the Mexican-American actress casually sips out of a coffee mug that says “Echales Ganas” and wears a pair of classy black shades inside. For shoes, the “Desparate Housewives” alumn chose a pair of black sneakers featuring a white outsole and gray laces.

“In celebration of #LatinxHeritageMonth, I want to highlight this awesome Latina owned brand @HijaDeTuMadre 🎉,” Longoria captioned her post.

Hija De Tu Madre was founded by Patty Delgado. Inspired by the cultural intersection between Latina and Latinx roots, Delgado designs apparel, jewelry and accessories, among other categories.

The cropped black hoodie that Longoria wears in her post is made of a cotton and polyester blend and retails for $59. Her sweatpants include front pockets and an elastic waistband and retail for $69.

Longoria has had an eventful summer, most notably hosting night one of the Democratic National Convention.

The TV star has also dabbled in footwear this year — in March, she released a collaboration with European sites Eobuwi and Modiva. Her go-to work out ensembles include brands such as Fabletics, New Balance, Nike and Reebok x Victoria Beckham.

