Eva Longoria Pops In a Neon Yellow Sports Bra & Leggings With Swift Nikes

Eva Longoria was a ray of sunshine in her latest workout-ready ensemble.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna gave her almost 8 million Instagram followers a sneak peek into her fitness routine today, sharing a mirror selfie as she flexed in a bright yellow athletic set. Sustainably made from recycled water bottles, Girlfriend Collective neon Paloma sports bra retails for $38 on the brand’s website while her matching lemon Compression High-Rise leggings sell for $68.

She brought the athleisure-chic ensemble home with her choice of Nike sneakers.

Her Epic React Flyknit 2 running shoes from the Swoosh brand feature flexible Flyknit uppers set atop a webbed midfoot design for a customizable fit. The included React technology creates a smooth stride while a molded heel increases stability and protects the Achilles tendon. Topped off with a durable outsole, Longoria’s choice of a black, white and pink colorway is available on sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $100, discounted from its original price of $150.

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 Running Shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

A more common footwear choice for the actress these days is not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The actress created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, Eva Longoria also frequents shoes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

