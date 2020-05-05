Eva Longoria Jumps Rope in All-Black Sports Bra + Leggings Look With Neon New Balance Sneakers

Eva Longoria is continuing to prioritize fitness while stuck home during quarantine.

The 45-year-old actress took to social media yesterday to show off a chic workout look she wore while jumping rope. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Longoria sported a textured black sports bra and leggings look, keeping her hair pulled back with a headband in the same shade.

Eva Longoria working out on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy

While the A-lister wore a mostly black outfit, she brightened up the ensemble with New Balance sneakers in a can’t miss orange hue. The shoes boast a textured white midsole with black accents and a metallic silver logo on both the lateral and medial sides.

In addition to sharing fans a glimpse into her workout, Longoria also took to social media yesterday to share images from past Met Galas, as the event would have been held under normal circumstances. Her photo set included images alongside Diane von Furstenberg and Kerry Washington.

Longoria has sported her bold New Balance kicks for an Instagram workout on multiple occasions before yesterday. On April 10, the “Desperate Housewives” alum shared a video to the app of herself doing rowing pull-ups on a TRX machine while clad in the sneakers. She paired the bold shoes with a gray Victoria Beckham x Reebok sports bra and leggings set. Then, on April 21, Longoria teamed the standout shoes with a bold lime green sports bra and leggings look as she worked out with an exercise ball and dumbbells on her Instagram Stories.

