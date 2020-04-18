Eva Longoria’s 1-Year-Old Son Joins In On Her At-Home Workout In The Tiniest Rain Boots

Eva Longoria had a new workout partner last night: her one-year-old son, Santiago Bastón.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna suited up in black Lululemon leggings, a Nike quarter-zip jacket and matching headband to get to work in her backyard. Her baby boy, whom she shares with husband José Bastón, joined her for parts of her at-home gym session as Longoria lifted him up in glute bridges.

The actress prepped for her workout in black and pink Asics Gel-Nimbus 20 running shoes with stretchable reinforced mesh uppers and shock-absorbing gel cushioning. While Longoria chose an older version of the silhouette, a similar Gel-Nimbus 21 sneaker is available on sale for $100, $50 off its original price, at Asics.com.

While Longoria went with stylish athleisure, son Santiago joined in on her workout in a more relaxed look. The toddler danced alongside his mom in a green sweater, gray sweats and the tiniest pair of navy rubber rain boots.

Longoria has continued staying fit throughout her quarantine in a series of stylish sneakers and athleisure from brands like Fabletics, New Balance and Reebok x Victoria Beckham. The actress, known for her impeccable shoe style, has also modeled a few styles from her eponymous shoe collection with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. The collection launched in March and has since gained approval from Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington and more.

Shop these running shoes that will have you prepped for at-home workouts like Eva Longoria.

To Buy: Adidas CloudFoam Running QT Racer, $47.

To Buy: Brooks Glycerin 17 Running Shoes, $110.

To Buy: New Balance Roav V1 FreshFoam Running Shoes, $80.

