Eva Longoria Gives Her Street Style an Extra Edge in Shiny Combat Boots

Eva Longoria took to her Instagram today to share a photo of herself in a sunny alleyway clad in black and denim. The actress offset her professional black blazer with a pair of ripped blue jeans cuffed at the ankle to show off her choice of footwear: shiny black combat boots.

Her combat boots, from her partnership with the online shoe company, Eobuwie, featured a slight heel and white stitching along the outsole with thick fabric laces up the side.

Longoria completed her outfit with a pair of classy shades and a black designer tote bag.

Yesterday, the “Desperate Housewives” alumna spent her time lounging in a blue button up blouse with matching sky-blue espadrilles.

Her slip-on shoes featured a comfortably shaped upper made of genuine leather grain; they retail for $179 on eobuwie.com.

The TV star announced her collaboration with European sites Eobuwie and Modivo last March. When Longoria isn’t wearing shoes from her own line, she favors heels from luxury label heels such as Gianvito Rossi. Longoria also loves a good reliable sneaker for everyday use from athletic brands like New Balance, Nike and Reebok x Victoria Beckham.

Elevate your next urban look with a pair of shiny combat boots by shopping styles similar to Longoria’s below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Eobuwie

To Buy: Trapery Eva Longoria Hiking Boots, $469

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: See by Chloé Florrie Lace-Up Rain Boots, $220

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Tornado Black Crocodile Boots, $149.95