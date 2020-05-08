Eva Longoria Takes a Page From Meghan Markle’s Style Book by Wearing Too-Big Heels

Eva Longoria brought major summer vibes with her latest at-home ensemble.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” regular lounged in a striped orange and white sleeveless midi-length dress that she matched perfectly to her heels.

She strapped her feet into towering neon orange wedges with an elongated toe and a thin ankle strap from her eponymous shoe line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

Noticeably, Longoria appeared to size up in her footwear, causing a gap between her heel and the back of the shoe as her foot slid forward.

The styling hack of sizing up when wearing heels was made famous by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. She chose Aquazzura strappy pumps to announce her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, and fans were quick to notice the gap in her shoes. The reason behind Markle’s too-big shoes is likely the same one driving Longoria’s choice to wear a larger size: comfort.

Leaving space between the back of the foot and the heel of the shoe is said to reduce blisters and chafing, especially as the feet swell during prolonged wear.

Related Eva Longoria Looks Fierce in Leopard-Print Sports Bra + Leggings Set With White Sneakers Eva Longoria Jumps Rope in All-Black Sports Bra + Leggings Look With Neon New Balance Sneakers Eva Longoria Wears a Romper & Red-Hot Sandals to Pull Off This Height-Illusion Trick

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement in November 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Meghan Markle’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to more formal styling, Eva Longoria frequents shoes from her own collection as well as top picks from Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. A more common footwear choice for the actress these days is not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts sporting shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more.

Check out these bold orange wedges that will have you ready for warm weather just like Eva Longoria.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Public Desire

To Buy: Public Desire Nova Neon Heels, $15 (was $53).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Chase & Chloe Paul Platform Wedges, $30 (was $55).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Siera Wedge Sandals, $79.

Click through the gallery to see more of Eva Longoria’s chicest off-duty looks.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.