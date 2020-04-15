Eva Longoria Lifts Weights in New Balance Sports Bra + Leggings Set With Bold Sneakers

Eva Longoria is providing major fashion fitness inspo while stuck in quarantine.

The 45-year-old actress shared a video to Instagram Stories yesterday of herself lifting weights in her backyard. Longoria sported brand-new New Balance workout gear for the occasion. She went for a matchy-matchy look in the Determination Legacy set in a burgundy colorway with navy accents. The sports bra is available for $60 on Newbalance.com, and the tights sell for $95 on the brand’s site.

Eva Longoria works out in a New Balance set with blue sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eva Longoria/Instagram

For footwear, the “Devious Maids” producer selected a pair of sky-blue New Balance sneakers with a chunky white outsole and a lace-up from.

While in quarantine, Longoria has been providing fans with glimpses at her workout routines. The “Desperate Housewives” alum shared a video last week of herself doing pull-ups while clad in another bold pair of New Balance kicks. She selected eye-catching neon orange sneakers to go with a Victoria Beckham x Reebok workout look. The outfit consisted of $130 seamless textured tights and a matching $90 sports bra.

Apart from New Balance, Longoria has also been spotted in sneakers from Nike and Adidas. Additionally, the Golden Globe winner has her own namesake shoe line, which is available for purchase in Europe only.

Below, we’ve rounded up some sneakers you can shop now that provide a similar look to Longoria’s blue New Balances.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Reebok All Terrain Freedom Running Shoe, $33 to $83.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: New Balance 247v2, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Belk

To Buy: Adidas Lite Racer, $65.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

