Eva Longoria Gets Out the Vote With Subtle Pops of Neon From Her New Balance Sneakers in Georgia

On the heels of the potentially pivotal Georgia Senate runoff election, Eva Longoria urges citizens to make their voices heard. She promoted the important cause while supporting local businesses and wore a sleek monochrome athleisure ensemble teamed with ultra-cool white sneakers.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna posed for a photo outside of the neighborhood Brazilian Bakery Cafe in a black pullover long-sleeved sweatshirt teamed with a pair of matching track pants that featured a side zipper detailing on the hem. The Lululemon City Sweat crew hoodie and Athleta Legend Track Pant offer a similar aesthetic.

Here’s a closer look at the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers. CREDIT: New Balance

Watch on FN

For footwear, the actress styled the sporty look with the New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v10 sneakers in the light aluminum with white and lime glo colorway. With their data-driven construction, these shoes feature white Hypoknit uppers with the brand’s iconic Fresh Foam midsole and a black logo emblem on the sides with surrounding neon green detail. The performance-ready shoes are designed for ultra-comfortable, lightweight, and supportive wear. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on newbalance.com.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and a black face mask.

Longoria is known for her cool workout style and, with this sighting, further confirms her athletic sneaker style prowess. The “Grand Hotel” star has appeared in similar silhouettes with amply-cushioned midsoles. For some time now, the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 has been one of her go-to exercise footwear choices. In July 2020, she paired these shoes with a pale gray sports bra and leggings set from Alo Yoga.

Previously, the “Devious Maids” cast member teamed the same sneakers with a neon yellow sports bra and leggings combination from Girlfriend Collective.

Try out the star’s cool sneaker style, and shop similar footwear options below.

To Buy: Nike Waffle Racer 2X Sneaker, $100.

To Buy: Axel Arigato Leather & Mesh Sneaker, $161 (from $332).

To Buy: Veja V-10 Sneakers, $150.

Click through this gallery to see Eva Longoria’s street style evolution over the years.