Eva Longoria Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Leopard Hoodie, Shorts & Neon Sneakers

Eva Longoria is keeping things casual with her latest walking look.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 45-year-old actress shared an image of herself going for a walk in Mexico. For the walk, the A-lister suited up in a white hoodie with a black graphic of a leopard printed across the bust. She teamed the hoodie with white athletic shorts, accessorizing with a pale pink baseball cap.

Eva Longoria in a leopard sweatshirt with white shorts and New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Eva Longoria/Instagram

For footwear, the “Desperate Housewives” alum appeared to be clad in an older version of New Balance’s Foam Fresh Tempo sneakers. The shoes featured a gray knit upper with neon laces, a dark gray toe cap and a white midsole. While the exact style chosen by Longoria is not available, a similar colorway of the Fresh Foam Tempo can be purchased for $110, and the Fresh Foam 880v10 is available to shop in a lookalike color palette for $130. Meanwhile, the Fresh Foam 870v5 can be bought now in the exact same colorway as Longoria’s sold-out pair — and even better, it’s on sale, marked down from $110 to $99.

In addition to sharing a snap of herself going for a walk, Longoria also took a selfie beachside over the weekend. She wore a black bikini from Kymina, teamed with a straw hat.

Watch on FN

While she was in quarantine in Los Angeles, Longoria often took to sharing videos of herself working out, wearing sneakers from the likes of Asics and Ryka as well as New Balance. In addition, the “Devious Maids” producer has frequently posted glamorous photos of herself clad in shoes from her eponymous brand, which offers everything from platform sneakers to wedge heels. While it’s been a while since she last hit the red carpet, Longoria, who stands at just 5-foot-2, typically goes for a height boost in heels. She has has previously opted for soaring pairs from the likes of Brian Atwood, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

Click through the gallery to see Eva Longoria’s chic street style evolution through the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.