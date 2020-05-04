Eva Longoria Wears a Romper & Red-Hot Sandals to Pull Off This Height-Illusion Trick

Eva Longoria doesn’t seem to have a case of the Mondays.

The actress headed into the new week in style, posting an image on Instagram today of a chic ensemble complete with soaring heels. Longoria wore an olive green romper with a button-up front and pockets on the breasts.

For footwear, the “Devious Maids” executive producer selected soaring sandals in an eye-catching red colorway. The shoes boasted a slim stiletto heel, with criss-cross straps and a strap at the ankle. They appeared to be fabricated from suede.

While Longoria clocks in at just 5-foot-2, the soaring heels and short hemline created the illusion of mile-long legs. What’s more, the A-lister’s romper was high-waisted, truncating her torso. And to complete the height-illusion trick, Longoria had her photographer take the image from a low angle, a known hack to add inches to a photo’s subject.

When it comes to making herself appear taller in images, Longoria appears to have multiple tricks up her sleeves. For instance, last week, the “Desperate Housewives” alum posed on Instagram in a high-slit pink gown teamed with nude sandals. Neutral footwear makes legs look longer (as the distinction between leg and foot is blurred), and Longoria posed in a height-adding leaning stance.

For red carpet appearances, the star has been known to choose soaring heels from brands such as Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. Unsurprisingly, for off-duty appearances, Longoria tends to keep things more casual, selecting sneakers from the likes of New Balance, Nike and Adidas.