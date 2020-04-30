Petite Eva Longoria Pulls Off a Height-Illusion Trick With a High Slit Gown + Nude Stilettos From Her Own Brand

Clocking in at just 5-foot-2, Eva Longoria pulled off an easy styling trick that makes her look catwalk-ready.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna paired a blush pink flowing one-shouldered gown finished with a steep high-leg slit; the cut out reveals her legs and draws attention to her strappy heels. The pose — a leaning slant — elongates the body greater than a vertical stance.

Additionally, by choosing neutral-colored heels over a pop of color, the actress created a body-lengthening illusion as if her legs blended right into the towering height of her stilettos. The nude cross-front sandals come from Longoria’s eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

While Longoria’s shoe collection is only available for purchase in Europe, Sam Edelman offers a similar pair on sale now for just $66.

Eva Longoria at the Costume Designer Guild Awards, Feb. 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

