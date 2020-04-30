Re-route my subscription: Click here

Petite Eva Longoria Pulls Off a Height-Illusion Trick With a High Slit Gown + Nude Stilettos From Her Own Brand

By Claudia Miller
Clocking in at just 5-foot-2, Eva Longoria pulled off an easy styling trick that makes her look catwalk-ready.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna paired a blush pink flowing one-shouldered gown finished with a steep high-leg slit; the cut out reveals her legs and draws attention to her strappy heels. The pose — a leaning slant — elongates the body greater than a vertical stance.

Additionally, by choosing neutral-colored heels over a pop of color, the actress created a body-lengthening illusion as if her legs blended right into the towering height of her stilettos. The nude cross-front sandals come from Longoria’s eponymous footwear line that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

Anyone else miss wearing dresses?? 👗

While Longoria’s shoe collection is only available for purchase in Europe, Sam Edelman offers a similar pair on sale now for just $66.

eva longoria, Costume Designers Guild Awards
Eva Longoria at the Costume Designer Guild Awards, Feb. 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

