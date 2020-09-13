Eva Longoria Kicks Off Her Gold Heels and Encourages Fans to Vote

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Eva Longoria has been using her platform for good these days, choosing to be vocal about the upcoming presidential election. Whether by hosting night one of the Democratic National Convention or posting a photo encouraging her fans to vote, the producer has become a strong supporter of the democratic process.

In her latest Instagram, Longoria kicked off a pair of Gianvito Rossi’s gold Manhattan sandals as she took a dip in her pool.

The sandals feature a Mekong gold leather composition with a 10.5 centimeter heel. The Gianvito Rossi brand is a celeb favorite and the gold sandals retail for $795 at Farfetch.

“Just sitting here thankful I have the right to vote. Y’all registered to vote??” Longoria captioned her post.

Per usual, the “Desparate Housewives” star looked smoldering in a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

A more common footwear choice for the actress these days is, in fact, not heels but sneakers. Longoria has continuously shared glimpses of her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The actress created her own eponymous footwear line that released in March, done in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, Eva Longoria also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi, among other major labels.

To elevate your next evening look with a pair of gold designer heels, shop sandals similar in style to Longoria’s below.

