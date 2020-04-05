Eva Longoria Does a Handstand in a Fierce Fabletics Cropped Top & Leggings Set With Bright White Nikes

Eva Longoria may be under quarantine, but that doesn’t mean she’s slacking on her workout routine.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum took to Instagram yesterday to show off her stylish yoga look, which came complete with white sneakers.

Longoria suited up in a matching two-piece set from Fabletics’ collaboration with singer Kelly Rowland. Called the Flora, the burgundy set includes a cropped top and leggings in a floral print. Fabletics.com is selling the set for $90 to non-members, or to VIPs for $50.

To complete her ensemble, Longoria sported bright white Nike sneakers. The shoes had subtle Swoosh detailing and a retro-inspired look, courtesy of a chunky outsole.

Longoria shared a video to her Instagram grid of herself doing a handstand in the chic workout look. The clip was captioned “Namaste 🙏🏼 #HappySaturday.” Within 22 hours of posting, the video had been viewed over 1.4 million times on the photo-sharing platform, with more than 235,000 likes.

Longoria has multiple sneakers on rotation, with favorite silhouettes including the Adidas Ultraboost and the Nike Air Force 1. On the red carpet, the A-lister unsurprisingly opts for some extra height, choosing soaring heels from top designer labels such as Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

Below, we’ve rounded up some sleek white trainers that will give you a similar look to Longoria’s.

