Eva Longoria Looks Summer-Ready in Her Crop Top, Flared Trousers & Wedge Sandals

Eva Longoria is ready for summer.

The 45-year-old actress posed on Instagram today wearing a warm weather-appropriate look that offered a sunny (and dressed-up) anecdote to the yoga pants and slippers that have become near-ubiquitous during the stay-at-home period. Longoria looked chic in a white crop top teamed with pale pink flared trousers.

For footwear, the “Young and the Restless” alum selected wedge sandals in the same shade as her pants. The shoes appeared to add height of about 4 to 5 inches. They featured an almond toe and a patent leatherlike upper.

“Monday…..how you doing?” Longoria captioned her image, which received over 31,000 Instagram likes within less than an hour.

The “Desperate Housewives” star pulled together her chic look with a gold watch, hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses, which she held in her hand. Longoria posed on top of a bed, which appeared to be made up.

It will come as no shock to fans that Longoria selected high heels. When it comes to footwear, Longoria is a fan of adding some additional height, an unsurprising development, as she clocks in at just 5-foot-2.

The “Devious Maids” producer is known for her glamorous ensembles on the red carpet and for other public appearances. The A-lister has hit the red carpet in soaring heels from the likes of Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin. However, while in quarantine, she has been showing off her workout looks, choosing sleek sneakers from athletic labels including Asics, Ryka and New Balance.

