Eva Longoria Styles Chunky Sneakers From Her Own Shoe Line With a Sleeveness Dress

Eva Longoria is taking on the chunky sneaker trend.

In a photo posted to Instagram yesterday, the 45-year-old actress posed in her window while clad in a sleeveless, knee-length dress and metallic pink kicks with oversize soles from her eponymous shoe line.

“All dressed up to sit on my windowsill… what are y’all up to??” Longoria captioned her Instagram post, which racked up more than 132,000 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The kicks feature a full-grain leather upper, with a leather insole, white laces and an elevated outsole. Efootwear.eu stocks the shoes for 112 euros ($124), but they are not available in the United States.

It’s been a few years since chunky sneakers reemerged in popularity, and they appear to have some staying power. Kicks with oversize soles first emerged as part of the “dad shoe” fad, and soles have become bigger than ever, offering a futuristic look with a height boost.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Longoria often sports casual footwear, such as Nike Air Force 1s and Adidas Ultra Boosts. For red carpets and other formal appearances, the “Desperate Housewives” alum elevates her look with high heels from the likes of Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

While Longoria’s shoe line is not available in the U.S., we’ve rounded up some styles in a similar color metallic palette that stateside fans can buy now.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Catherine Platform, $59 to $219.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Gaming Sneaker, $90 (was $170).

To Buy: Hogan H357 Retro Volley, $229 (was $295).

