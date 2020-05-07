Eva Longoria Looks Fierce in Leopard-Print Sports Bra + Leggings Set With White Sneakers

Eva Longoria is heeding the call of the animal kingdom.

The 45-year-old actress wore a gray leopard-print sports bra and leggings set on her Instagram Stories yesterday as she worked out in her Los Angeles home. The “Desperate Housewives” alum’s bold set came from Splendid. The sports bra is available on the brand’s website for $48; the leggings are in stock for $88.

Eva Longoria in a leopard-print Splendid set with Ryka shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy

A close-up look at Eva Longoria’s Ryka shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy

On her feet, Longoria wore Ryka’s Fempower Diffuse Sneakers. The shoes feature a stretch-knit upper with iridescent flesh gear overlays, a lightweight, shock-absorbent midsole and an Anatomical Precise-Return insole with extra heel and arch support. The shoes come complete with bungee-style laces. They are available for purchase on the brand’s website with a $100 price tag.

Ryka Fempower Diffuse Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Longoria shared a series of videos documenting yesterday’s workout to her Instagram Stories, something she has been doing often while in quarantine. For past Instagram workouts, the “Devious Maids” executive producer has chosen footwear from the likes of Asics and New Balance. Additionally, the “Crazy Kind of Love” star has taken to sharing photos of herself clad in shoes from her eponymous brand, which is only available to purchase in Europe.

While she’s understandably been opting for more dressed-down style while in quarantine, Longoria is known for her glamorous ensembles on the red carpet and for other public appearances. The A-lister has stepped out in soaring heels from the likes of Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin.

