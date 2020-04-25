Eva Longoria Models a Catsuit With Very Pointy Mules From Her Own Shoe Line

In a series of colorful styles, Eva Longoria just demonstrated an easy and effective way to spruce up your at-home ensembles.

The “Desperate Housewives” star matched her skin-tight black long-sleeve catsuit with four different colorways of pointed-toe mules from her eponymous collection. The silhouette, modeled in black, white, blush pink and muted yellow, boasts a slip-on, open-back cut with a flat heel, smooth leather uppers and foot-flattering curved cut-outs across the vamp.

Longoria explained that you can still wear your favorite shoes from the comfort of your own space, captioning the post: “Walking around my house in style… wearing my favorite mules from the Eva Longoria collection from the bedroom, to the kitchen, to the bathroom.”

The mules come from the actress’ new collection released in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo on March 4. Available exclusively in Europe, the line includes all types of dual-strap, slip-on and lace-up sneakers, in addition to slides, pumps and sandals.

The series of footwear is earning approval from celebrities across all industries, too. America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, Kate Beckinsale and more have been expressing their love through comments on Longoria’s Instagrams showing off the new styles.

Check out these similar styles that you can shop now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Flavor Mules, $49 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Franco Sarto Sela Mules, $79.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan

To Buy: Cole Haan Hadley Mules, $60 (was $130).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see how J-Lo, Katie Holmes and more stars styled their leggings.