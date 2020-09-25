Eva Longoria Gives Off Fall Vibes in Trench Coat and White Booties That Dip Near the Ankle

Eva Longoria loves a good heel, and her fall wardrobe is no different — only now she’s traded out her Gianvito Rossi stiletto sandals for a pair of off-white booties.

Dressed in a long, tan overcoat, the “Desperate Housewives” alumna took to her Instagram to share the sunny shot on her poolside terrace overlooking the city.

Her pointed-toe boots featured a tapered heel in a creamy leather and had callouts at the sides that dipped near the ankle from the online brands Modivo and Eobuwie, which she partnered with last March.

“Fall has arrived! 🍁🍁🍁,” she captioned her post.

Longoria has been busy this summer putting her platform to good use. Along with hosting the National Democratic Convention in August, Longoria has been vocal about getting out the vote, hosting live chats on her Instagram page with CNN commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas.

Earlier this month, the Mexican-American actress celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month by supporting the Latina-owned clothing brand Hija De Tu Madre.

The TV star is no stranger to the footwear world, having released her own collaboration with European sites Eobuwi and Modivo. When Longoria isn’t wearing her Gianvitto Rossi gold sandals and other luxury label heels, the actress opts for reliable everyday sneakers from New Balance, Nike and Reebok x Victoria Beckham.

Add a pair of casual white booties to your closet to elevate your fall wardrobe by shopping styles similar to Longoria’s below.

