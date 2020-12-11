×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Eva Longoria Nails Quarantine Style in the Comfiest All-Black Outfit & Chunky Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria takes extra precautions to protect herself from Covid-19. 10 Dec 2020 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720452_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: MEGA

Putting safety first, Eva Longoria stepped out in a casual black ensemble and proper protective gear to run errands in Beverly Hills.

She wore a gray heart-printed face mask and face shield for a functional meets stylish combo.

EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria takes extra precautions to protect herself from Covid-19. 10 Dec 2020 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720452_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Eva Longoria in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 10
CREDIT: MEGA
The “Desperate Housewives” alumna also sported a black windbreaker, which featured long sleeves, a front zipper detailing and funnel neck. She teamed the lightweight jacket with a pair of coordinating jogger pants with elasticized hems.

EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria takes extra precautions to protect herself from Covid-19. 10 Dec 2020 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720452_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at the star’s sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA
For footwear, Longoria opted for coordinating black sneakers featuring a snug upper and chunky white sole with a cut-out on the tread. The Adidas Ultraboost 20 sneakers in the black and white colorway offer a similar aesthetic. This lightweight and supportive model features the brand’s signature Primeknit uppers, a Responsive Boost midsole and bouncy Stretchweb Continential Rubber outsole for a sporty-chic look. These sneakers retail for $180 and are available for purchase on Bandier.com.

In addition to her more formal footwear choices, the “Grand Hotel” star has shown off a variety of chic sneaker options over the years and usually teams them with workout apparel. Recently, she was spotted in a pair of vibrant Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 running shoes as well as this Asics Gel Nimbus 20 pair.

Watch on FN

To emulate Eva’s most recent look, shop similar black sneaker options below.

Adidas-Cloudfoam-Sneakers

To Buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Running Sneakers, $65.

New-Balance-Fresh-Foam-V2-Sneaker

To Buy: New Balance Running Sneakers, $66.

Under-Armour-Sneakers

To Buy: Under Armour Running Sneakers, $56.

Click through this gallery to see Eva Longoria’s street style evolution over the years. 

Shopping online apparel holiday season Sponsored By The Style Room powered by Zappos

6 Timeless Gifts Guaranteed to Give Stylish Comfort this Holiday

A curated list of guaranteed favorites from The Style Room powered by Zappos.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad