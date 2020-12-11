Eva Longoria Nails Quarantine Style in the Comfiest All-Black Outfit & Chunky Sneakers

Putting safety first, Eva Longoria stepped out in a casual black ensemble and proper protective gear to run errands in Beverly Hills.

She wore a gray heart-printed face mask and face shield for a functional meets stylish combo.

Eva Longoria in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Dec. 10 CREDIT: MEGA The “Desperate Housewives” alumna also sported a black windbreaker, which featured long sleeves, a front zipper detailing and funnel neck. She teamed the lightweight jacket with a pair of coordinating jogger pants with elasticized hems.

Here’s a closer look at the star’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, Longoria opted for coordinating black sneakers featuring a snug upper and chunky white sole with a cut-out on the tread. The Adidas Ultraboost 20 sneakers in the black and white colorway offer a similar aesthetic. This lightweight and supportive model features the brand’s signature Primeknit uppers, a Responsive Boost midsole and bouncy Stretchweb Continential Rubber outsole for a sporty-chic look. These sneakers retail for $180 and are available for purchase on Bandier.com.

In addition to her more formal footwear choices, the “Grand Hotel” star has shown off a variety of chic sneaker options over the years and usually teams them with workout apparel. Recently, she was spotted in a pair of vibrant Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 running shoes as well as this Asics Gel Nimbus 20 pair.

To emulate Eva’s most recent look, shop similar black sneaker options below.

To Buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Running Sneakers, $65.

To Buy: New Balance Running Sneakers, $66.

To Buy: Under Armour Running Sneakers, $56.

