Eva Longoria Shows How to Streamline Your At-Home Look in All White

Eva Longoria broke out her brightest spring whites for her streamlined outfit yesterday.

The actress modeled a head-to-toe white ensemble, consisting of an oversize white button-down top with a set of off-white tailored trousers with a cuffed leg.

Adding heels or sandals would have dressed the look up, but Longoria played down the ensemble with a pair of classic slip-on white sneakers. The pair comes from her eponymous footwear collection that released in March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

The “Desperate Housewives” alumna’s all-white look falls in line with the monochromatic trend that took over celebrity style in early 2019 and was favored by Oprah, Bella Hadid and even the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton. And it’s easy to understand why: Centering your look on one shade is an effortless way to make any outfit look put together.

During quarantine, Longoria has been putting her time at home to good use by staying active in any way possible. The actress has been showing off her masterful workout routine that includes yoga, weight lifting and more, all while decked out in a series of stylish sneakers and athleisure from brands like Fabletics, New Balance and Reebok x Victoria Beckham.

Check out these classic slip-on white sneakers that are easy to throw on, even from the comfort of your own home.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vans Slip-On Core Classic, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Gills Sneaker, $64 (was $85).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Jass Sneakers, $100.

