Eva Longoria’s New Shoe Collection Gets Love From Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington and More Stars

Eva Longoria can’t get enough of her new shoe collection.

Released in collaboration with online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo, the “Desperate Housewives” alum has been modeling styles from her footwear capsule across social media. Just yesterday, she shared a picture of herself in black leather pointed-toe interlocking loafers that were matched to a tailored navy suit.

Her collection dropped on March 4 exclusively in Europe and features silhouettes that include all types of dual-strap, slip-on and lace-up sneakers, in addition to slides, pumps, mules and sandals.

The series of styles is earning approval from celebrities across all industries.

Melanie Griffith commented “Love those sneakers!!!” on one post, while Kerry Washington requested a size 7.5 of the white leather mules and then complimented Longoria’s boot game after seeing the picture of her heeled ankle booties in black. The sleek pair also received a few fire emojis from Kate Beckinsale and even some from Ricky Martin, too.

The seals of approval didn’t stop there. A slouchy version of Longoria’s black boots in a mid-calf height earned a “Yes” from Elizabeth Banks, a lovingly expletive comment from America Ferrera and an “I need all of thissss” from Gabrielle Union.

Want more?

Victoria Beckham & Eva Longoria Match in Weatherproof Boots on Vacation in the Cotswolds

Eva Longoria Wears Minimalist Black Sandals at Lunch in Los Angeles Eva Longoria Glistens in a Wet-Look Suit With This Trending Shoe Style at Global Gift Gala