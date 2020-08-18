Eva Longoria Hosts Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in a Cream Dress With Versatile Heels

Eva Longoria plays many roles, and among them is activist. The actress hosted the first day of the Democratic National Convention, which concludes on Thursday.

For the virtual event, Longoria opted for cream-colored sleeveless dress with complementary nude sandals. Set on a 4-inch heel, the shoes incorporated delicate straps cross the toe and ankle.

The producer posed in front of a screen in the outfit and shared an image on her Instagram page an hour before the program’s launch. “Here we go! Check it out tonight to learn and be inspired for the future of our country,” the captioned the photo.

The DNC’s 4-day event features plenty of star power spanning politics and entertainment in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his pick for VP, Kamala Harris. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Cuomo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among the political names, and Billy Porter, The Chicks, John Legend, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson are featured performers.

Ahead of the kickoff, the “Desperate Housewives” star shared on Instagram Stories a pair of Avre shoes she received and added animated heart graphics. It’s no surprise Longoria shared her favorite sneakers of the moment. The TV star is a fan of footwear and created her own eponymous footwear line that released last March in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, Eva Longoria also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

Check out the gallery to discover Eva Longoria’s street style evolution from her “Desperate Housewives” days through today.