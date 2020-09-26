Emily Ratajkowski’s Saturday Suiting Is a Good Match for Her Favorite New Balance Sneakers

For her outdoor brunch plans in New York City today, Emily Ratajkowski opted for a tailored suit.
The model wore an olive suit jacket with coordinating trousers. She rolled up the sleeves to expose the blazer’s lining and paired it with a brown top underneath.
To accessorize the earth-toned ensemble, the Inamorata founder chose a black Evolvetogether face mask. For shoes, Ratajkowski styled the weekend look with a pair of the New Balance Grey 574 Core Sneakers.
They have a low-top silhouette, feature a suede and mesh upper construction, a padded tongue and collar, and reflective details around the outer sole and heel tab. They retail for $80 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.
Later in the day, the clothing designer was spotted in the same outfit walking her dog with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, showing another iteration of her signature cool dog-walking sneaker style.
This summer, she styled these same shoes with a cropped brown silk top and a floral skirt. With this suit ensemble, we see how these sneakers fashionably transition between seasons.
Some of Ratajkowski’s other go-to sneakers for include her beloved Nike Air Force 1s. She recently paired with a black oversize black sweatshirt and coordinating biker shorts for a walk around New York City and with an Inamorata green and black polka dot top and a pair of the collection’s black Serra sweatpants for a bike ride in the Hamptons.
The entrepreneur also styled the dress version of this pattern from her clothing line with a pair of Retro Nike sneakers.
