Emily Ratajkowski Refreshes Her Fall Suiting With Leather Pants & Square-Toe Boots

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her urban-cool dog walking style. And the edgy ensemble she wore this weekend refreshes her signature suiting with one of this season’s must-have leather trends.

On Saturday, the Inamorata founder was spotted wearing a camel-colored blazer that featured a single-breasted silhouette, sharp shoulders and lapels with a white tee underneath. The model-turned-entrepreneur coordinated the classic piece with a pair of on-trend, straight-leg leather pants. She accessorized the outfit with a black shoulder bag, matching face mask and black sunglasses.

For footwear, she opted for a square-toe, mock croc-embossed heeled boot. This pair appears strikingly similar to the Miista Marcelle Boots. These shoes feature a black croc-print leather upper with an inward-facing side zipper, leather sole, square toe and a 4-inch heel. The boots retail for $435 and can be purchased on shopbop.com.

A leather and animal print-focused look paired with square-toe footwear appears to be one of Ratajkowski’s go-to cold-weather uniforms. In January 2020, she was seen wearing a similar ensemble and wore a leather single-breasted blazer, zebra-printed top, and zippered-cuff leggings with a pair of Celine red python boots.

Nasty Gal Ft. Emily Ratajkowski in Purple Faux Leather Trench. CREDIT: Nasty Gal

This chic fall fashion sighting comes on the heels of Emily Ratajkowski’s second collection launch in collaboration with Nasty Gal and the announcement that she is the official face of their Fall/Winter 2020 campaign.

