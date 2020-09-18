How to Watch the 2020 Emmys Live Stream for Free

The Emmy Awards are back in a brand new way for 2020. The award show honors the best in television and for this year’s ceremony, things are going virtual. The show airs on Sept. 20 and will feature appearances from your favorite stars live from the comfort of their own homes — expect to see rea-ltime winners’ reactions and at-home versions of elevated style.

Ahead, read on to find all the details and everything you need to know about the 2020 Emmys.

How to Watch the Award Show

The 2020 Emmys air on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The show can also be viewed on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live; if you don’t already have a membership, both streaming platforms offer free trials for new users.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2018 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

Who Is the Host?

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host the show for the third time, taking the stage at the Los Angeles Staples Center with no live audience, according to Variety.

Jimmy Kimmel at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

Who Is Nominated?

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ” Insecure” and “Schitt’s Creek” lead the pack of shows nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series with “The Crown,” “Ozark,” and “Killing Ev”e and amongst those in the running for Outstanding Drama Series. Stars like Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rachel Brosnahan have nabbed nods for their works in their respective comedy series as have Anthony Anderson, Don Cheadle and Eugene Levy. Steve Carrell, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh and Zendaya also have their names up for Outstanding Actor/Actress in a Drama Series.

Billy Porter at the 2019 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

Who Is Presenting?

The list of presenters features a few recognizable names, including, but not limited, to Oprah Winfrey, Lena Waithe, America Ferrara, Issa Rae, J.J. Watt and more.

Singer H.E.R. will be performing for the In Memorium segment.

Issa Rae at the 2018 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

Check back on Sunday night for all of FN’s coverage.