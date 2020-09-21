The Best Dressed at the 2020 Emmy Awards

The 2020 Emmy Awards may have been virtual and without a red carpet, but celebrities did not disappoint when it came to their fashion. On Sunday night, the Emmys aired lived from Los Angeles with Jimmy Kimmel hosting from the Staples Center sans audience.

A few actors and actresses were able to make appearances in-person, however, most were seen virtually at home and from the waist up. Regardless, most took the opportunity to dress up for the occasion, wearing couture gowns, high heels and jewelry. For many, it was an excuse to get glam for the first time in months.

Here, FN rounded up the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

Zendaya

Zendaya made history at the Emmys, taking home the trophy for Lead Actress In A Drama Series or her role in HBO’s “Euphoria.” She is the youngest-ever Emmy winner in the category. The actress opted for two looks during the night, including a dress from Christopher John Rogers and Christian Louboutin “Cristacora” heels. What stole the show was her custom Armani Privé gown, which she wore when she accepted her award from home. The dress was designed with a full polka-dot skirt that was attached to a deep-V bra top, embellished with crystals. She accessorized with Bulgari jewels.

Regina King

Kudos to Regina King for pushing the fashion envelope on Sunday. She went all out for the occasion, wearing a bold blue Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. The sapphire blue silk faille gown from the fall ’20 line was encrusted with bijoux embroidery and showcased a puffy one shoulder strap. She completed the look with Stuart Weitzman bronze Nudist sandals. King won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Angela Abar in the HBO series “Watchmen.”

Cynthia Erivo

Styled by Jason Bolden, Cynthia Erivo made a statement in a colorful Versace minidress at the Emmys. The actress made an appearance at the Staples Center to introduce a segment featuring Lena Waithe. Her look was detailed with textured purple and lime green material and included sculptural shoulders. While we couldn’t see her shoes, she chose a pair of Jimmy Choos.

Robin Thede

Nominated for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for her HBO “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Robin Thede donned a dramatic gown by Christian Siriano. And underneath the off-the-shoulder camel-colored dress, she wore Stuart Weitzman platform sandals.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross went with couture for the 2020 Emmys. The “Black-ish” star, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, chose a gold lamé tiered halter gown from Alexandre Vauthier’s fall ’20 Couture collection. For footwear, Ross wore a pair of matching gold Jimmy Choo heels.

Kerry Washington

In a floral print, sculptural strapless dress, Kerry Washington opted for Oscar de la Renta for the occasion. The look comes from the label’s resort ’21 collection and features colorful flower patterns. She topped of the outfit with Jimmy Choo shoes, which couldn’t be seen. Later in the evening, the actress — who was nominated for Lead Actress In A Limited Series/Movie for her role in “Little Fires Everywhere” — changed into a beaded, sequin Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with Christian Louboutin pumps.

Billy Porter

As usual, Billy Porter brought his unique sense of style to this year’s Emmys — even if he was only at his home. The “Pose” actor, who was nominated again for Lead Actor In A Drama (he was the first openly gay Black man to win the award at last year’s event), chose an all-white tailored look. The ensemble included wide-legged pants, which covered his Rick Owens platforms, and buttoned suit jacket complete with a draped train.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shadidi came to the Emmys to present, wearing a custom Prada ensemble. The dress was anything but understated as it was completely covered in dangling crystal embellishments. To top it off, the front and back of the bodice was detailed with hanging black feathers.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won his first Emmy for Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie for his role in “Watchmen.” And from his couch, Abdul-Mateen II dressed like a winner in a striped Louis Vuitton suit. He elevated the look with a pair of patent leather loafers detailed with a silver chainlink adornment.

Issa Rae

“Insecure” creator Issa Rae rounds out the best-dressed list for her choice in footwear. While she started the night in Stuart Weitzman sandals, she ended it in a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers, which she wore with her Sergio Hudson orange cut-out dress. The ensemble itself was a statement-piece, thanks to the dramatic padded shoulder detailing and sleek fit.