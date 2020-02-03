J-Lo’s Daughter Emme Brings Down the House at Super Bowl 54 in Versace Combat Boots

It was a heartwarming moment onstage at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium tonight when Jennifer Lopez brought out a very special guest: her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz.

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muniz (L) perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, Feb. 2, 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Emme held her own on arguably the world’s biggest stage, surprising the audience with her strong vocals as she stepped out to perform two songs, her mother’s hit “On the Floor” and “Born in the U.S.A.,” the Bruce Springsteen classic. She wore a white sweatshirt with sparkling accent and a tulle skirt. For shoes, the middle schooler chose a pair of white combat boots by Versace.

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz (L) perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, Feb. 2, 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The youngster’s vocal prowess shouldn’t come as too big a surprise to fans, though: After all, Lopez shares Emme with fellow music legend Marc Antony. Emme has a twin brother, Max, who watched the action from the wings.

Meanwhile, Lopez herself wore a series of show-stopping Versace looks — an unsurprising choice, as she stars in the brand’s spring ’20 ad campaign. (Of course, she also appears in campaigns for two other fashion labels this season: Coach and Guess.)

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz (center) perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, Feb. 2, 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

J-Lo was a co-headliner this year, performing in tandem with “Hips Don’t Lie” singer Shakira. The Colombian star brought her A-game in a shimmering red two-piece set by Dundas, which came complete with knee-high boots.

This year’s Super Bowl contenders are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

