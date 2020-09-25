Emma Roberts Says She’s Not Supposed to Talk About This Chic Versace Look

Emma Roberts gave her Instagram fans a sneak peak of a classic Versace look, but she won’t reveal what it’s for until January.

Wearing the Versace roseprint safety pin dress, which features a multi-color allover rose print in blue, fuchsia and lime green hues, Roberts clutched a small black Versace purse at her side. The long-sleeved minidress is designed with a round neck and belted waist with gathered detailing. The Versace dress retails for $1,820 on Farfetch.com.

For footwear, the “Scream Queens” actress wore a pair of classy black pumps that appeared to be similar in style to Versace’s safety pin slingback pumps.

Versace Safety Pin Slingback Pumps CREDIT: Courtesy of Modes

The heels, which are made with patent leather feature a crystal medusa head safety pin and a pointed toe. On sale now at Modes for $574, the pumps have an adjustable slingback strap and are designed with a leather lining and sole.

“This @versace look coming in #january but not allowed to say for what yet…

💙🧷❤️🌸” she captioned her post.

Just this summer Roberts announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Garrett Hedlund are pregnant with their first child. For the pregnancy announcement, Roberts wore white off-the-shoulder puff sleeve dress from the Sleeper’s Summer Collection.

The 29-year-old mom-to-be has had a busy summer promoting her upcoming Netflix film “Holidate,” which releases Oct. 28. For press day, Roberts wore another puff-sleeved number, this time in a pink polka-dotted dress from Batsheva paired with towering Miu Miu platform heels.