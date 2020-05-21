Emma Roberts Goes Comfy-Chic in a Tie-Dye Hoodie, Striped Leggings + New Balances

Emma Roberts is tackling the tie-dye trend in the most comfortable way.

The “Scream Queens” alumna stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday in a well-accessorized relaxed look. She topped off a pink and blue tie-dye hoodie and $40 Adidas three-stripe leggings with a $670 Prada belt bag in addition to a floral face mask, Ray-Ban shades and colorful hair clips.

Emma Roberts out and about in Los Angeles, May 19. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Emma Roberts’ New Balance shoes. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

She prepped for the walk in a set of black streamlined shoes courtesy of New Balance. The style includes the brand’s Fresh Foam compounds with strategic geometries placed across the midsole. With its metallic signature logo and blue accents, similar pairs retail for $70 at DSW.com.

While the pattern has been around for decades and is most famously attached to hippies and ’60s-’70s style trends, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace, seen in its spring ’20 runway, and Adidas, which recently released a rainbow-dyed sneaker collection exclusively for its Creators Club members.

Hot pink outerwear and tie-dye tights at Versace spring ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Even though she is staying close to home, Roberts has continued putting on chic looks and serving up stylish outfit inspiration for those of us struggling to even put on real shoes. Her ensembles blend together top trends and comfort, like layering an H&M sweater and pants set with a Free People jacket and $487 By Far lace-up boots.

