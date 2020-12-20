Emma Roberts Does Cozy Maternity Style In Oversized Sweatshirt, Leggings and Retro Sneakers

As her due date approaches, Emma Roberts continues to prove her ultra-chic maternity style. On Saturday, the “Holidate” star ran some errands in a cozy and retro loungewear look.

Emma Roberts is seen in Los Angeles, California. 19 Dec 2020. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA She wore an oversized light blue sweatshirt, with grey undertones, that featured full-length sleeves and a longline pullover fit. The Scream Queens alumna teamed the slouchy piece with a pair of navy leggings for a balanced silhouette. For accessories, the “Aquamarine” actress styled the look with a coordinating blue face mask and elevated the casual ensemble with her beloved $4,560 Celine 16 Large shoulder bag in the black colorway.

Here’s a closer look at Emma Roberts’ shoes. CREDIT: BG015/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA For footwear, the “American Horror Story” star leaned into the color-blocking trend. She chose a pair of low-top white sneakers that feature dark blue side panels to tie the full outfit together. Throughout her pregnancy, Roberts has experimented with various comfortable footwear styles and often opts for versions of the “ugly sandal” trend that shows no signs of slowing down, even in the cooler temperatures.

A pregnant Emma Roberts steps out and about in Los Angeles, Dec. 8. CREDIT: MEGA

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old stepped out in this disputed style pairing and teamed a black version of the buzzy slide silhouette with contrasting neon pink socks and juxtaposed the footwear combination with a blue floral-printed maxi dress.

Emma Roberts out and about in Los Angeles, Dec. 1. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

For a more minimalist look, the “Unfabulous” alumna previously styled a pair of iconic black Birkenstock sandals with a checkered-print grey blazer, coordinating tee, and matching heather grey maternity leggings.

Some of the star’s other go-to shoes include her beloved Birkenstock clogs and sneakers from brands including Converse, New Balance, and Vans.

