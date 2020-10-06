Emma Roberts’ Maternity Style Includes a Canadian Tuxedo & Mom-Chic Clogs

Emma Roberts ventured out in Los Angeles today and showed off her impressive maternity style.

The “Unfabulous” star, who is expecting her first child, a Starbucks run this morning in a double denim look, matching a button-up top to cuffed light-wash mom jeans.

The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian Tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the term along with a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, according to the CR Fashion Book.

Emma Roberts makes a Starbucks run in Los Angeles, Oct. 6. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Emma Roberts’ clogs. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

On her feet, Roberts completed the look with a classic mom’s footwear silhouette: clogs. The round-toe style featured a slip-on design with soft uppers and a contrasting black leather strap; it came accented with an oversize gold buckle atop a sturdy cork outsole, resembling signature styles from Birkenstock.

Clogs, like “ugly” sandals and ballet flats, are experiencing a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites; the new appreciation for the classic slip-on style comes with an increased desire for comfort and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment. Clogs fall in line with the regrowth of loungewear trends, slipper styles and more as influencers turn what once was considered taboo or plebian into the must-have pieces for fall.

Even though she is staying close to home, Roberts has continued putting on chic looks and serving up stylish outfit inspiration for those of us struggling to even put on real shoes. The “Scream Queens” actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, has been debuting a mix of en vogue maternity ensembles since announcing her pregnancy in August. The looks include everything from polka dot dresses with impressive 4-inch Miu Miu heels to Tory Burch floral frocks with square-toe boots.

