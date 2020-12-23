Emma Roberts Wears Mom Jeans and Cheetah Print Ballerina Flats to Go Antique Shopping

Emma Roberts trekked to antique shop Emerald Forest for last-minute Christmas shopping on Tuesday, and left with a paper bag filled with items.

For this trip, Roberts wore a green khaki overshirt, white crewneck top with blue stripes, blue face mask with the word “aloha” written in cursive on the front, and light-wash mom jeans.

To further elevate the style, Roberts slipped on a pair of cheetah print ballerina flats with a bow embellishment.

Emma Roberts leaves Emerald Forest in Studio City, L.A. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view at Roberts’ cheetah print ballerina flat. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Emma Roberts runs errands in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Roberts is known for her relaxed and trendy style, including stretch pants, oversized sweaters, and retro sneakers. The 29-year-old actress is also known for her quirky personality and fashion choices. For example, when it starts to heat up, you can catch Roberts wearing ugly sandals and ruffle minidresses.

Roberts has also done beauty and fashion campaigns in the past, working with brands like Levi’s, Canvas by Lands’ End, and Neutrogena, which makes her no stranger to the fashion industry. One particular example is when she challenged the status quo of what should be portrayed in fashion with her Aerie campaign from 2015 by refusing to use Photoshopped pictures.

Like to look comfy and stylish while running errands? Emulate Roberts’ relaxed style with these similar cheetah print flat styles.

To Buy: Madewell Frances Skimmer, $138.

To Buy: Rothy’s Cheetah Flat, $125.

To Buy: Aerosoles Homerun Ballet Flat, $84.